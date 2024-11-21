Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 22, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Sri Lanka expects IMF staff-level agreement on Friday to release further bailout funds

Once IMF executive board approval is given, a further tranche of about $337 million in funds is expected to be released to the country

Sri Lanka expects IMF staff-level agreement Friday
A general view of a main market is seen, after the International Monetary Fund's executive board approved a $3 billion bailout, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Mar 21, 2023. REUTERS

Uditha Jayasinghe, Reuters

Published : 21 Nov 2024, 02:08 PM

Updated : 21 Nov 2024, 02:08 PM

Related Stories
How bad is banking sector crisis?
How bad is banking sector crisis?
Sri Lanka expects IMF staff-level agreement Friday
Sri Lanka expects IMF staff-level agreement Friday
French asked to work one day for free
French asked to work one day for free
Read More
Rajshahi City Corporation sacks 161 employees
Rajshahi City Corporation sacks 161 employees
Beximco, Ha-Meem Group workers protest over back pay
Beximco, Ha-Meem Group workers protest over back pay
2702 days, only 57 with clean air in Dhaka
2702 days, only 57 with clean air in Dhaka
Sri Lanka expects IMF staff level agreement on Friday
Sri Lanka expects IMF staff level agreement on Friday
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More