Mongla port flags off its first garment shipment, paving way for new exports

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge on Jun 25 and opened it to traffic the following day, easing travel from Dhaka to south-western districts.

The distance from Dhaka to Mongla is only 170 kilometres, compared to the 260 kilometres from Dhaka to Chattogram, Musa said.

For a number of reasons, businesses in Dhaka did not make use of the Mongla port. However, now that the Padma Bridge has opened, they are more eager to do so and the port authority is taking the necessary steps.

“We are taking steps to make ship handling faster and safer. Businesses are excited to take advantage of the time and cost savings.”