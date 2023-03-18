Global equities fall, gold surges as banking worries linger

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 384.57 points, or 1.19%, to 31,861.98, the S&P 500 lost 43.64 points, or 1.10%, to 3,916.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.76 points, or 0.74%, to 11,630.51.

Over the last two weeks, the S&P Banking index and the KBW Regional Banking index plunged by 4.6% and 5.4%, respectively, their largest two-week drops since March 2020.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell to 3.423% versus 3.583% previously. The two-year yield US2YT=RR, which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, fell to 3.8354% from a previous close of 4.13%.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR dropped to 2.069%, its lowest since the start of February, late in the session.

The ECB raised rates 50 basis points on Thursday, sticking to its pledge to fight inflation even as some investors called for a pause in the rate-hiking cycle until the banking turmoil eases.

Markets are pricing in a 25 bps increase by the US Federal Reserve when it meets next week, down from previous expectations for a 50 bps increase.

Fed data on Thursday showed banks sought record amounts of emergency liquidity in recent days, which helped undo months of central bank effort to shrink the size of its balance sheet.

"The fact that the Fed has been very proactive in terms of opening the liquidity tap is potentially useful and that's stabilised things in the short term at least," said Guillaume Paillat, multi-asset portfolio manager at Aviva Investors.

"It's potentially a more stable environment, because it feels like we've passed the crisis point and things should normalise a bit."

The University of Michigan's preliminary March reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in at 63.4, down from 67 in the prior month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a preliminary reading of 67.0. But households expected inflation to subside over the next 12 months and beyond.

"As the economy slows and inflation remains a headwind, consumers are showing signs of retreating under the pressure. Inflation expectations are falling, giving the Fed some flexibility in the future path of rate hikes," said Jeffrey Roach, Chief Economist for LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Manufacturing continued to struggle under the weight of higher borrowing costs.

Spot gold prices XAU= rose 3.01% to $1,976.84 an ounce after touching their highest since April. US gold futures GCv1 gained 2.6% to settle at $1,973.50.

Bitcoin BTC= also rallied on safe-haven buying, hitting a nine-month high.