India's economy probably grew at its fastest pace in a year in June quarter

India's economy probably achieved its fastest annual expansion in a year in the April-June quarter, economists said, expecting the pace to sharply slow this quarter and in the next two as higher interest rates hit economic activity.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months to June 30 was probably 15.2% higher than a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed this week. January-March GDP was up 4.1% on a year before.

The last time India's GDP achieved higher annual growth was in April-June 2021, when it was 20.1% higher than the pandemic-depressed level of a year before.

Forecasts for the latest quarter ranged from 9.0% to 21.5%. The official release is due at 1200 GMT on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its benchmark repo rate (INREPO=ECI) by 140 basis points since May, including 50 basis points this month, while warning about the impact of a global slowdown on domestic growth prospects.