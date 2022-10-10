India's RBI sells dollars as rupee hits record low on US rate hike woes

The rupee went from less than 82.60 to above 82.40 in the space of less than ten minutes.

The intervention by the RBI was confirmed by two banks and a Mumbai-based brokerage firm.

"The RBI activity, in our opinion, is not more aggressive than in recent days," a spot dealer at a private sector bank said.

"But the rupee has reacted much more than it does, which we think is basically a function of the levels we are at."