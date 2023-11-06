Sri Lanka sacks board, appoints interim committee

Sri Lanka has dismissed the board of its cricket governing body and replaced it with an interim committee, the ministry of sport said on Monday, after a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Sri Lanka have won only two of their seven World Cup matches, all but crashing out of the semi-final race, with the board coming under heavy criticism from angry fans after Thursday's 302-run loss to hosts India.

Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe called the governing body, Sri Lanka Cricket, "traitorous and corrupt" in a Friday statement, saying board members should resign.