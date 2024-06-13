Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 13, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

West Indies into Super 8, winless New Zealand face early exit

An unbeaten 68 from Sherfane Rutherford led the co-hosts to a 13-run win over New Zealand

Windies into Super 8, exit looms for Kiwis
Gudakesh Motie celebrates taking a wicket with his West Indies teammates in their win over New Zealand in a pivotal Group C clash at the T20 World Cup. Credit: ICC

Reuters

Published : 13 Jun 2024, 10:38 AM

Updated : 13 Jun 2024, 10:38 AM

Related Stories
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squads
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squads
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Read More
'Inside Out 2' explores new feelings for teenager Riley
'Inside Out 2' explores new feelings for teenager Riley
'Immense' scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity: UN
'Immense' scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity: UN
US says Hamas seeks changes to ceasefire plan; Hamas denies
US says Hamas seeks changes to ceasefire plan; Hamas denies
Kuwait building fire toll hits 49
Kuwait building fire toll hits 49
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More