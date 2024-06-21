Australia's Cummins takes hat-trick to restrict Bangladesh to 140

The pacer snapped up the wickets of Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy, leaving Bangladesh reeling

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Liam Livingstone on Jun 8, 2024. REUTERS/Ash Allen

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins took a hat-trick against Bangladesh in their Super Eight match at the T20 World Cup in Antigua on Thursday.

The test and one-day skipper bowled Mahmudullah for two, had Mahedi Hasan caught for a duck by Adam Zampa at deep third man and then dismissed Towhid Hridoy for 40 when the batter scooped to Josh Hazlewood at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

It was Cummins's first hat-trick in international cricket and also the first of the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the West Indies and United States.

Cummins's burst of wickets helped Australia restrict Bangladesh to a modest score of 140 for eight in the first innings after the South Asians threatened to mount a big total.

He finished with 3-29 from his four overs after taking a bit of punishment from the Bangladesh batters early on.

Australia will chase 141 for victory after captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field first.