Australia close in on WTC title after setting India daunting target

Australia were within touching distance of capturing the World Test Championship title as India's hopes of chasing down a monumental 444-run victory target appeared to be slipping away after they ended day four on 164-3 on Saturday.

When Australia captain Pat Cummins declared their second innings on 270-8, the challenge that lay ahead for India looked insurmountable.

With Shubman Gill (18), Rohit Sharma (43) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27) back in the pavilion and the deficit cut by only 93 runs, many were left wondering if India would even be able to stretch the match into a fifth day.

Indian fans will do well to block out the statistics listed in the record books which suggest they have been set a mission impossible.

India will have to pull off the highest-ever successful fourth-innings run chase if they are to win their first global ICC trophy in 10 years.

West Indies set the record when they chased down 418 to beat Australia in Antigua in 2003.

India's task looks even more daunting since the highest-ever successful run chase at The Oval is 263, which England achieved against Australia more than a century ago, in 1902.