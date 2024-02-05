    বাংলা

    India coach Dravid impressed by England's gung-ho approach

    Their 'Bazball' approach faces its toughest challenge in India, who have not lost a Test series on home soil since 2012

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Feb 2024, 01:28 PM
    Updated : 5 Feb 2024, 01:28 PM

    England's refreshing approach to Test cricket has found an admirer in India head coach Rahul Dravid, who expects tough cricket in the remaining three matches between the sides.

    Under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum, England have played fearless cricket putting entertainment above outcome, which has endeared them to the fans.

    England won the series opener in Hyderabad playing the same brand of cricket and did not abandon it even in their defeat in the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

    Former India captain Dravid appreciated England's approach, built around swashbuckling batting, to a format he held close to his heart.

    "I'm not sure how happy they are about the term, but they are playing really good cricket, let's be honest about it," Dravid said after India levelled the five-match series in Visakhapatnam.

    "It's not wild slogging, they are actually showing some very good skills.

    "Some of the shots they are playing require a lot of skills and ability. You can't just come and execute those things."

    Dravid said England's approach was not one-dimensional.

    "There's more to it than just attacking cricket. I have seen at times they know when to pull back, when to attack," he added.

    "They have been playing differently, there's no doubt about it."

    India will take heart from a win that came in absence of stalwart Virat Kohli, who skipped the first two Tests for personal reasons, and the injured duo of batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

    Dravid expects the rivalry to only intensify when the teams clash in Rajkot for the third Test beginning on Feb 15.

    "Happy we are able to bounce back but we recognise it's going to be a fantastic series and some tough cricket will be played over the next three games," Dravid said.

