India coach Dravid impressed by England's gung-ho approach

England's refreshing approach to Test cricket has found an admirer in India head coach Rahul Dravid, who expects tough cricket in the remaining three matches between the sides.

Under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum, England have played fearless cricket putting entertainment above outcome, which has endeared them to the fans.

Their 'Bazball' approach faces its toughest challenge in India, who have not lost a Test series on home soil since 2012.

England won the series opener in Hyderabad playing the same brand of cricket and did not abandon it even in their defeat in the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Monday.