England's 'Bazball' faces new test from South Africa seam attack

England are expected to reprise their new attacking approach instilled by captain Ben Stokes, but will come up against a powerful South Africa seam attack in the three-Test series starting on Wednesday.

Stokes’s approach has ruffled the feathers of Test purists, but "Bazball" brought dramatic victories and great entertainment as England beat New Zealand and India in June and July, chasing down imposing victory targets in swashbuckling style.

Stokes has said how he wants to change the way Test cricket is played, calling for his team to score quick runs and always look for wickets in an aggressive approach.

There is no reason to expect anything different at Lord’s on Wednesday as England bid for a fifth successive Test win, against a team whose strength is their pace bowling attack.