    বাংলা

    England's 'Bazball' faces new test from South Africa seam attack

    Stokes has said how he wants to change the way Test cricket is played

    Reuters
    Published : 15 August 2022, 12:35 PM
    Updated : 15 August 2022, 12:35 PM

    England are expected to reprise their new attacking approach instilled by captain Ben Stokes, but will come up against a powerful South Africa seam attack in the three-Test series starting on Wednesday.

    Stokes’s approach has ruffled the feathers of Test purists, but "Bazball" brought dramatic victories and great entertainment as England beat New Zealand and India in June and July, chasing down imposing victory targets in swashbuckling style.

    Stokes has said how he wants to change the way Test cricket is played, calling for his team to score quick runs and always look for wickets in an aggressive approach.

    There is no reason to expect anything different at Lord’s on Wednesday as England bid for a fifth successive Test win, against a team whose strength is their pace bowling attack.

    "I’d like to see them do it against our seamers," said South Africa captain Dean Elgar in a provocative call to arms in the build-up to the series.

    South Africa have, however, lost Duanne Olivier to a hip injury and are sweating on the fitness of lead bowler Kagiso Rababa, who has been struggling with an ankle injury. Elgar said last week that getting the 27-year-old seamer fit was his team’s top priority.

    They also suffered defeat by an innings and 56 runs against the hosts’ second string, the England Lions, in the four-day warm-up match at Canterbury last week.

    The Lions attacked the South Africans with bat and ball in a vivid illustration of what they can expect at Lord’s and in the following two Tests at Old Trafford and The Oval.

    South Africa go into series on the back of home successes over India and Bangladesh, the latter achieved with a weakened side after giving key players time off to compete in the Indian Premier League.

    Since Elgar became captain in March, 2021, South Africa have won seven of nine matches and top the World Test Championship table, on course for a meeting with Australia in next year’s final.

    RELATED STORIES
    UAE T20 league organisers hoping to minimise schedule clashes
    UAE T20 league organisers hope to minimise schedule clashes
    Organisers of a new Twenty20 league in the United Arab Emirates are working to minimise the impact of scheduling clashes with their competitions
    Cricket Australia target sport's inclusion at 2032 Olympics
    Cricket Australia target sport's inclusion at 2032 Olympics
    It is a part of a strategic plan to expand participation and maintain the game's position at the heart of the country's sporting culture
    South Africa seamer Olivier out of England Test series
    Olivier out of England Tests
    The South African fast bowler injured his hamstring in a warm-up game
    Hat-trick hero King banishes Birmingham agony in Manchester
    Hat-trick hero King banishes Birmingham agony in Manchester
    The legspinner claims four wickets to fire Trent Rockets to a 43=run win over Manchester Originals

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher