Australia peaking at right time after rough start, feels Smith

Australia have recovered from the rough start to their World Cup campaign and are peaking at the right time heading into the business end of the tournament, batsman Steve Smith said ahead of Tuesday's match against Afghanistan.

Since losing to India and South Africa in their first two matches of the tournament, five-time champions Australia have won five in a row and are third in the standings.

The top-four teams will make the semi-finals and another win against Afghanistan on Tuesday's at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will be enough for the side to seal their spot in the knockouts.