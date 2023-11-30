Dravid gets extension as India coach despite World Cup heartbreak

Rahul Dravid will stay on as India head coach following an extension of his contract, which had expired with the 50-overs home World Cup earlier this month, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not reveal the duration of the extension but it is likely to cover the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States in June.

"The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended ... and unanimously agreed to further the tenure," the board said in a statement.