    Iyer, Kishan fire as India level ODI series v S Africa

    Iyer smashes an unbeaten 113 and forges a 161-run stand with Ishan Kishan to secure India's series-levelling seven-wicket victory

    Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 113 and forged a 161-run stand with Ishan Kishan to secure India's series-levelling seven-wicket victory in the second one-day international in Ranchi on Sunday. 

    Chasing 279 for victory, India lost both openers inside nine overs but Kishan struck 93 and Iyer produced a career-best knock to help the hosts romp home with 25 balls to spare. 

    Electing to bat first, South Africa were 40-2 when Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79) combined in a run-a-ball partnership of 129 as a 300-plus total looked well within their grasp.

     After they departed, Heinrich Klaasen (30) and David Miller, who made 35 not out, scored briskly but the Indian bowlers conceded only 57 runs in the last 10 overs to restrict South Africa to 278-7. 

    Mohammed Siraj was pick of the India attack claiming 3-38 in his 10 overs. 

    India lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill before they could reach the 50-mark but Kishan and Iyer kept their chase firmly on course. 

    Kishan smashed seven sixes --three more than the entire South Africa team -- but his 83-ball blitz ended with the batsman holing out to deep mid-wicket just short of his hundred. 

    Iyer stayed put to seal the victory with his 15th four and complete a brilliant comeback by an India side bereft of their leading white-ball players, who are in Australia for the Twenty20 World Cup. 

    New Delhi hosts the decider on Tuesday.

