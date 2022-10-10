Iyer, Kishan fire as India level ODI series v S Africa

Electing to bat first, South Africa were 40-2 when Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79) combined in a run-a-ball partnership of 129 as a 300-plus total looked well within their grasp.

After they departed, Heinrich Klaasen (30) and David Miller, who made 35 not out, scored briskly but the Indian bowlers conceded only 57 runs in the last 10 overs to restrict South Africa to 278-7.

Mohammed Siraj was pick of the India attack claiming 3-38 in his 10 overs.

India lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill before they could reach the 50-mark but Kishan and Iyer kept their chase firmly on course.