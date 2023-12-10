    বাংলা

    First T20 between South Africa and India washed out

    The match was to be the first on India's all-format tour to South Africa, with further T20 matches to come

    Malay Kumar
    Published : 10 Dec 2023, 04:53 PM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2023, 04:53 PM

    The first Twenty20 International between hosts South Africa and India has been washed out by rain in Durban, with no play possible on Sunday in the first game of the three-match series.

    The match was scheduled to start at 1400 GMT but the toss was delayed indefinitely and the umpires eventually decided there was no prospect of play in the sodden coastal city.

    The match was to be the first on India's all-format tour to South Africa, with further T20 matches to come in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on Tuesday and Johannesburg on Thursday.

    They will then switch format for three One Day Internationals between Dec 17-21, while the first Test will start on Dec 26 in Pretoria, with the second on Jan 3 at Newlands in Cape Town.

