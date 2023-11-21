    বাংলা

    West Indies name Dowrich in squad for one-day series against England

    Dowrich, 32, has earned a surprise recall three years after he played his last Test and four years since he featured in his only one-day international

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Nov 2023, 06:16 AM
    Updated : 21 Nov 2023, 06:16 AM

    West Indies have named wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich in a 15-man squad for three one-dayers against England next month as they return to international cricket after missing the World Cup for the first time.

    Dowrich, 32, has earned a surprise recall three years after he played his last Test and four years since he featured in his only one-day international. He has played in 35 Tests.

    Shai Hope will captain the side with Alzarri Joseph named as the new vice-captain, while fellow all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford and seamer Matthew Forde will get the chance to win their first caps.

    "Everyone is fully aware of what is required as we prepare to face England on home soil," coach Daren Sammy said in a statement.

    The series begins in Antigua with matches on Dec 3 and 6 before moving to Barbados for the third and final ODI on Dec 9.

    Squad:

    Shai Hope (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

    RELATED STORIES
    Funeral of former England and Manchester United footballer Bobby Charlton - Manchester Cathedral, Manchester, Britain - November 13, 2023 The funeral cortege of Bobby Charlton passes by Old Trafford Pool via REUTERS/Michael Steele
    Thousands of fans welcome Charlton funeral cortege at Old Trafford
    A throng of thousands of fans a dozen deep in places braved the blustery weather to applaud
    Kit Kat chocolate-covered wafer bars manufactured by Nestle are seen in London, Britain, Jul 25, 2018. REUTERS
    Anti-obesity drugs can be boost for food makers: investors
    Anti-obesity drugs like Wegovy already proved a phenomenal success in the United States and are now being rolled out in some European markets
    Premier League - Aston Villa v West Ham United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 22, 2023 General view of players, match officials and fans during a minute's applause in memory of former footballer Bobby Charlton before the match
    Fans pay tribute to Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford
    Someone climbed the statue, which is now surrounded by fencing, to tie a red United scarf around Charlton's neck.
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Twenty20 International - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - Jul 16, 2021 Pakistan's Babar Azam during the match
    Unchanged Australia put in to bat by Pakistan
    Pakistan are fourth in the standings with four points

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps