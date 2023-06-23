    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 60 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,042,049 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,458

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 June 2023, 11:26 AM
    Updated : 23 June 2023, 11:26 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,042,049.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,458 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

    As many as 836 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.18 percent.

    rritories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 51.

    Another 84 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,007,938.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.33 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and te

    RELATED STORIES
    File photo
    Daily virus count: 68 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,039,639 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,448
    File photo
    Daily virus count: 114 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,039,244 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446
    File photo
    73 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period
    File photo
    Bangladesh reports 19 new COVID cases
    The caseload stands at 2,038,626 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp