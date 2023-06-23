Bangladesh reports 60 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,042,049.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,458 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

As many as 836 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.18 percent.

rritories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.