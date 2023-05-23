Bangladesh reports 44 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 44 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,708.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 1,039 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.23 percent.

With 38 infections, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.