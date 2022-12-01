Asia's factory activity shrinks as China lockdown impact widens

The figure followed downbeat data in an official survey on Wednesday that showed manufacturing activity had hit a seven-month low in November.

Japan's au Jibun Bank PMI also fell, to 49.0 in November from October's 50.7. That was the first contraction since November 2020.

South Korea's factory activity shrank for a fifth straight month in November but the downturn moderated slightly, possibly suggesting the worst was over for businesses.

Still, South Korea's exports in November suffered their steepest annual drop in 2-1/2 years, separate data showed on Thursday, hit by cooling global demand in major markets led by China and a downturn in the semiconductor industry.

Lockdowns in China have hit production at a factory there that is the biggest producer of Apple Inc iPhones. They have also stoked rare street protests across many cities.

The impact of China's woes was felt widely across Asia. Taiwan's PMI stood at 41.6 in November, up slightly from 41.5 in October but remaining far below the 50 mark.

Vietnam's PMI fell to 47.4 in November from 50.6 in October, while that for Indonesia slid to 50.3 from 51.8, the private surveys showed.