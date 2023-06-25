    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 121 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,042,252 as the death toll climbs to 29,461

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 June 2023, 10:57 AM
    Updated : 25 June 2023, 10:57 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 121 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,042,252.

    The death toll from the disease rose by two in 24 hours to 29,461, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 1,744 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.94 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 111.

    Another 146 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,008,200.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.33 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

