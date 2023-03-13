Bangladesh reports 7 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,929.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 2,091 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.33 percent. Dhaka logged all seven cases.

Another five people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,689.