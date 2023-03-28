Bangladesh logs first COVID death in 43 days

Bangladesh has recorded its first death from COVID-19 in 43 days, taking the total death toll from the disease to 29,446.

The overall tally of infections rose to 2,038,014 as six new cases of the disease were recorded over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 1,628 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.37 percent.

The Dhaka Division logged all six cases and the lone death.