    Bangladesh reports 35 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,042,975 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,462

    Published : 6 July 2023, 11:57 AM
    Bangladesh has recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,042,975.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,462 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

    As many as 874 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.00 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 22.

    Another 90 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,009,684.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.37 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

