    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 155 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,012,531 as the death toll hits 29,327

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Sept 2022, 11:15 AM
    Updated : 3 Sept 2022, 11:15 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 155 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,012,531.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,327 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 2,382 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.51 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 128 infections.

    Another 102 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,957,077.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.24 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 603.65 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.49 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 214 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 214 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,012,376 as the death toll hits 29,326
    Bangladesh reports 216 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 216 cases, 2 deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,012,162 as the death toll hits 29,323
    Bangladesh reports 214 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 214 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,011,946 as the death toll hits 29,323
    Bangladesh reports 172 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 172 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,011,732 as the death toll stays at 29,323

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher