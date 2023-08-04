    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 72 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload rises to 2,044,713 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,473

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 August 2023, 10:08 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2023, 10:08 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 72 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,713.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,473 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

    As many as 2,047 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.52 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 65.

    Another 24 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,011,661.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 32 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 32 cases, no deaths
    The caseload rises to 2,044,564 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,473
    Bangladesh reports 75 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 75 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,044,532 as the death toll rises to 29,473
    Bangladesh reports 47 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 47 cases, no deaths
    The caseload rises to 2,044,457 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,472
    Bangladesh reports 59 COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 59 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,044,410 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,472

    Opinion

    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination
    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints