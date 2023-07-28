Bangladesh logs 61 COVID cases, 1 death in a day

The caseload rises to 2,044,240 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,471
Bangladesh has recorded 61 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,301.
The death toll from the disease climbed by one to 29,472 in the latest 24-hour count, according to government data released on Friday.
As many as 1,522 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.01 percent.
Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 40.
Another 70 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,011,228.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.
