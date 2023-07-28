Bangladesh logs 61 COVID cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 61 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,301.

The death toll from the disease climbed by one to 29,472 in the latest 24-hour count, according to government data released on Friday.

As many as 1,522 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.01 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 40.