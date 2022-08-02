Hong Kong lowers age for Sinovac vaccine shot to six months

Adults and children in the Asian financial hub, which retains some of the world's toughest COVID precautions, are required to have at least three coronavirus vaccine shots.

"Recently a series of young children have been infected with the new coronavirus. The situation of severe illness and even death is of great concern," the government said in a statement announcing the reduction in age.

The government said it was also negotiating with China's Fosun, which supplies Germany's BioNtech vaccine, to purchase a formula of that vaccine for children.

The minimum age to get a shot of the BioNtech vaccine is five.