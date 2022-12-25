Bangladesh to strengthen COVID screening at ports as cases rise in parts of world

The health authorities have issued an alert for the land, sea and airports, ordering them to strengthen screening of inbound travellers for COVID-19 with a new omicron sub-variant found in China and India.

The sub-variant, BF.7, is causing a rise in infections, and the fear of an increase in cases heightens in Bangladesh if the sub-variant spreads in neighbouring countries, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Sunday.

The DGHS ordered the health authorities at the ports to conduct antigen tests on travellers if they are suspected to have been infected.