    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 34 COVID cases in a day, no deaths

    The new cases take the overall tally of infections to 2,042,553.​

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 June 2023, 02:30 PM
    Updated : 29 June 2023, 02:30 PM

    Bangladesh has recorded 34 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,042,553.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,462 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

    As many as 374 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 9.09 percent.

    All of the latest cases were reported in the Dhaka division.

    Another 141 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,008,692.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.34 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

