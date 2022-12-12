'Please protect yourself': China wrestles with COVID surge

People queued on Monday outside fever clinics at China's hospitals to check if they had COVID-19, a new sign of the rapid spread of symptoms after authorities began dismantling stringent measures against the disease.

Three years into the pandemic, China is moving slowly to align with a world that has largely opened up to live with COVID, making a major policy change last Wednesday after unprecedented protests against its stifling curbs.

It has dropped testing prior to many activities, limited quarantine and is preparing on Monday to de-activate a mobile app used to track the travel histories of a population of 1.4 billion people.

But with little exposure to a disease largely held in check until now, China is ill-prepared, analysts say, for a wave of infections that could heap pressure on its fragile health system and drive businesses to a halt.

"I'm really afraid of being infected, because the number of infected people is growing gradually in Beijing," an 18-year-old student, surnamed Tan, told Reuters as he walked along a street in the capital's upmarket Chaoyang district.