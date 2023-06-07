Bangladesh reports 103 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 103 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,040,014.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,451 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 1,255 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 8.21 percent.

With 98 infections, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.