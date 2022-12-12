Queues form at fever clinics as China wrestles with COVID surge

People queued outside fever clinics at Chinese hospitals for COVID-19 checks on Monday, a new sign of the rapid spread of symptoms after authorities began dismantling an apparatus they used to surveil residents and curtail movement.

Three years into the pandemic, China is now acting to align with a world that has largely reopened to live with COVID, after unprecedented protests that became a de-facto referendum against a "zero-COVID" policy championed by President Xi Jinping.

The protests were the strongest public defiance of Xi's decade-old presidency and coincided with grim growth figures this year for China's $17 trillion economy, the world's second largest, that were among the worst for nearly half a century.

Beijing has dropped mandatory testing prior to many public activities, reined in quarantine and by early Tuesday will have deactivated a state-mandated mobile app used to track the travel histories of a population of 1.4 billion people.

The app that identified travellers to COVID-stricken areas will shut down at midnight on Monday, according to a notice on its official WeChat account.

The app has collected a huge amount of personal and sensitive information and the data should be deleted in a timely manner, Liu Xingliang, a researcher at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, was quoted by state radio as saying.