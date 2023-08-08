    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 39 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,044,861 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,475

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 August 2023, 11:46 AM
    Updated : 8 August 2023, 11:46 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,861.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,475 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

    As many as 1,443 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.70 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 37.

    Another 66 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,011,854.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.39 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    File photo
    Daily virus count: 43 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,044,822 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,475
    Bangladesh reports 22 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 22 cases, no deaths
    The caseload rises to 2,044,735 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,473
    Bangladesh reports 72 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 72 cases, no deaths
    The caseload rises to 2,044,713 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,473
    Bangladesh reports 32 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 32 cases, no deaths
    The caseload rises to 2,044,564 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,473

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps
    Hey Siri: Screen iPhone calls on Apple’s valuation
    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination