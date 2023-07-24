Bangladesh reports 77 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,048.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,469 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 2,409 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.20 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 62.