    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 310 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,014,887 as the death toll hits 29,334

    Turaj Ahmad
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 10:59 AM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 10:59 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 310 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,014,887.

    The death toll from the disease rose by two to 29,334 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 3,493 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 8.87 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 276 infections.

    Another 192 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,958,746.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.21 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 608.30 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.51 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Combined, timely interventions saved many lives during COVID pandemic: Hasina
    Timely efforts saved lives during pandemic: Hasina
    Many feared massive deaths in densely populated Bangladesh during the pandemic, but it averted disaster, she says
    Bangladesh reports 222 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 222 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,014,577 as the death toll hits 29,332
    Bangladesh reports 278 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 278 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,014,355 as the death toll hits 29,331
    Bangladesh reports 388 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 388 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,014,077 as the death toll hits 29,330

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher