Bangladesh reports 10 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,516.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,442 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

As many as 2,155 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.46 percent.

Rajshahi logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 8 infections.