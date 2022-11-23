Updated COVID boosters offer better protection than original: US study

Updated COVID-19 boosters offer increased protection against new coronavirus subvariants in people who have previously received up to four doses of the older vaccine, based on data from the first study to assess how the retooled shots are faring in the real world, US officials said on Tuesday.

The findings support results from company studies showing that their updated shots produced higher antibody responses against the BA.4/B.5 subvariants than their original shots after one month.

The study of more than 360,000 people compared updated boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that target both the original virus and Omicron BA.4/5 coronavirus subvariants with their earlier COVID-19 vaccines. The data was published in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.