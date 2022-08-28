Bangladesh reports 217 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 217 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,011,317.

No fatalities were registered in the 24-count and the death toll from the disease remains unchanged at 29,323, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 4,695 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.62 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 189 infections.

Another 299 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,955,563.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.23 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

Globally, over 600.56 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.48 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.