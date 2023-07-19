    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 42 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,043,772 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,465

    News Desk
    Published : 19 July 2023, 12:54 PM
    Updated : 19 July 2023, 12:54 PM

    Bangladesh has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,043,772.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,465 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

    As many as 981 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.28 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 27.

    Another 79 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,010,660.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

