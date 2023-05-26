Pfizer's COVID antiviral Paxlovid gains full US approval

The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted full approval to Pfizer's oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, clearing the way for the drugmaker to sell it at market rates once US government supplies dwindle.

Paxlovid initially received emergency use authorisation from the FDA in late 2021, when there was a desperate need for effective COVID treatments. The agency on Thursday approved the two-drug therapy to treat adults at high risk of progression to severe disease.

Paxlovid, taken for five days beginning shortly after onset of symptoms, was one of the few treatments launched by drugmakers during the pandemic to show a significant reduction in hospitalizations and deaths from COVID, although the benefit was mostly observed in unvaccinated and other higher-risk people.

US officials have said they plan to work through much of the Paxlovid inventory purchased from Pfizer, which is available for free at pharmacies around the country, before moving to a normal commercial market.