Bangladesh reports 134 new COVID cases, one death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 134 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,040,815.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,453 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 1,483 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 9.04 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 127.