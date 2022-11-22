Bangladesh reports 23 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 23 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,416.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,431 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 2,578 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.89 percent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 16 infections.