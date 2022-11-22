    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 23 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,416 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,431

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Nov 2022, 10:42 AM
    Updated : 22 Nov 2022, 10:42 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 23 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,416.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,431 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

    As many as 2,578 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.89 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 16 infections.

    Another 136 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,985,088.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.48 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 638.56 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.6 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci joins White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, US November 22, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
    Get COVID shot, Fauci tells Americans in final brief
    He uses his final press briefing to strongly encourage Americans to get COVID vaccines and booster shots
    Bangladesh reports 26 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 26 new cases, 1 death
    The positivity rate stood at 0.66 percent while another 155 people recovered from the disease
    Pandemic prevention workers in protective suits ride an electric bike as outbreaks of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, Nov 21, 2022.
    Several Beijing districts shut schools as COVID cases rise
    China is fighting numerous COVID-19 flare-ups, from Zhengzhou in central Henan province to Chongqing in the southwest
    Bangladesh reports 24 new COVID cases in a day, death toll unchanged
    Daily count: 24 new COVID cases, no deaths
    Dhaka records 22 of the cases as another 193 people recover nationwide

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher