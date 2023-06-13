Bangladesh reports 71 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 71 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,040,681.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,452 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 1,072 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.62 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 65.