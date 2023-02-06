Drug companies face COVID cliff in 2023 as sales set to plummet

These companies are used to steep revenue drops known as patent cliffs that occur when their exclusivities on big-selling drugs expire and generic rivals move in, but they strategize for those swings for years.

"When you think about traditional drug and vaccine development and longevity of sales, it's usually much more spread out," Morningstar analyst Damien Conover said. "This is very, very concentrated."

The sudden inflow of revenue should prod companies to strike deals and link up with new partners, he said.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman said companies should use the quick cash for transformative deals.

"Pfizer did these $10 billion deals to build their portfolio and I think they need to do something bigger and more impactful," he said, referring to the $5.4 billion buyout of Global Blood Therapeutics and $11.6 billion purchase of migraine drugmaker Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Pfizer has been the biggest corporate beneficiary of the pandemic financially, with more than $56 billion in 2022 revenue from the vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech and from its COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

Pfizer has said it expects that revenue to drop to around $21.5 billion in 2023, although some analysts believe that forecast is overly optimistic.