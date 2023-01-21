Bangladesh reports 17 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,433.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441, as no new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

As many as 3,134 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.54 percent.