    Bangladesh reports 17 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,037,433 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,441

    Published : 21 Jan 2023, 11:35 AM
    Bangladesh has recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,433.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441, as no new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 3,134 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.54 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 16 infections.

    Another 194 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,990,761.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.71 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 668.59 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.73 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

