    Bangladesh reports 243 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,011,560 as the death toll stays at 29,323

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 August 2022, 10:01 AM
    Updated : 29 August 2022, 10:01 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 243 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,011,560.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,323 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

    As many as 5,125 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.74 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 194 infections.

    Another 276 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,955,839.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.23 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 600.96 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.48 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

