    Bangladesh reports 38 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,204 as the death toll hits 29,429

    News Desk
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 10:07 AM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 10:07 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 38 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,204.

    The death toll from the disease rose by two to 29,429 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

    As many as 4,139 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.92 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 30 infections.

    Another 161 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,983,922.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.43 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 635.21 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.6 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

