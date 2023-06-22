    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 95 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,041,989 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,458

    Published : 22 June 2023, 10:59 AM
    Updated : 22 June 2023, 10:59 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 95 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,041,989.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,458 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

    As many as 1,606 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.92 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 80.

    Another 106 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,007,854.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.33 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

