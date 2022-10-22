Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow

Pfizer's plan to as much as quadruple US prices for its COVID-19 vaccine next year is beyond Wall Street's expectations and will spur its revenue for years despite weaker than anticipated demand for the new booster shot so far, analysts said.

The drugmaker, which developed and sells the vaccine with Germany's BioNTech, said on Thursday evening that it is targeting a range of $110 to $130 a dose for the vaccine once the United States moves to a commercial market next year.

Analysts said the move could lead to price hikes by rivals. Pfizer shares were up 4.3% at $44.77 in afternoon trading. Expected price hikes sent shares of rivals Moderna and Novavax surging 9% and 11%, respectively.

The United States is one of the biggest customers for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots. The companies have varied the pricing during the pandemic, with wealthy countries paying the most for the shots and the poorest countries the least.

Pfizer said on Thursday it had contracts with other developed nations that extend through 2023 with previously agreed upon prices. The contracts would transition to normal pricing as the pandemic distribution model fades, it said.