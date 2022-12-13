China health app starts online sales of Pfizer's Paxlovid for COVID treatment

A Chinese healthcare platform has started selling Pfizer's oral COVID treatment pill Paxlovid in what appears to be the first retail sale of the drug in the country, as China braces for a surge in COVID patients.

The medication sold out just over half an hour after the listing was reported in the media, the platform's customer service said, underscoring surging demand for COVID and flu medicines in China.

Three years into the pandemic, China began pivoting away from its signature 'zero COVID' policy just this month after historic protests against economically-damaging curbs that had been repeatedly championed by President Xi Jinping.